Wednesday's (AEDT) match at the Parc des Princes was initially stopped before the quarter-of-an-hour mark, with both sets of players gathering on the sidelines for more than 10 minutes.

Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba was seen remonstrating with fourth official Sebastian Coltescu, before he and his team-mates were followed down the tunnel by their PSG counterparts.

SAY NO TO RACISM. ❌❌❌



M.WEBO WE ARE WITH YOU. ✊🏽 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 8, 2020

Soon after, Basaksehir's official Twitter account alleged assistant coach Pierre Webo had been exposed to racist language by Coltescu, and following a delay of more than two hours the game was finally postponed.

✊🏻✊🏿 Ａｌｌ Ｔｏｇｅｔｈｅｒ @PSG_inside Başkanı Nasır el-Halifi, dün dördüncü hakem tarafından ırkçı saldırıya maruz kalan yardımcı antrenörümüz Pierre Webo’ya, özel forma hediye etti. pic.twitter.com/06LkQCXtbo — İstanbul Başakşehir (@ibfk2014) December 9, 2020

A host of players from across the world – including PSG stars Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe – posted anti-racism messages to social media channels in response, and Mourinho feels the incident will be considered iconic as a result of the players making a united stand.

"It's a very sad situation," Tottenham boss Mourinho said ahead of the Europa League visit of Royal Antwerp. "Every form of racism has to be fought. It should never be accepted. I'm very sad because we don't want that in football.

"I know the referee [Ovidiu Hategan] personally, not the fourth official. [Hategan is] a very good guy and very good referee.

"To be involved, not directly, in a game that will become iconic is not a nice thing. The fourth official, only he can make his feelings clear. Of course, he made an unacceptable mistake.

"Only he can open his heart and apologise. Everyone in football, we have our responsibilities and if we make mistakes, you accept your responsibility.

"That game will become iconic, a Champions League game stopped, but hopefully it will never happen again."

UEFA revealed on Wednesday that an inspector had been appointed to lead the probe into Tuesday's events.