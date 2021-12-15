LaLiga leader Madrid stands in the way of PSG and the quarter-finals after a chaotic redraw due to a technical glitch.

PSG – initially drawn against Manchester United – was Champions League runner-up in 2019-2020, however, the French giant has never conquered Europe.

As former Barcelona superstar Messi prepares to reunite with Madrid – the first leg will be held on 15 February – the Ballon d'Or winner reinforced PSG's ultimate pursuit.

"The objective for PSG is to win the Champions League, that's everyone's aim," Messi said at the Dubai Expo 2020 via Marca.

"The team has been very close before. It's an essential competition for all teams. We'll try to win it."

Messi swapped Barca for PSG in a blockbuster switch ahead of the 2021-2022 season.

The 34 year-old was set to sign a new deal with Barca, but left Camp Nou after the Catalan giant announced that "financial and structural obstacles" had left it unable to retain his services.

Messi has scored one goal in 10 Ligue 1 appearances this season, while he has managed five goals in as many Champions League games.

"It was a very big change after so much time in the same place, so it wasn't easy," Messi said. "But, we're all doing well in what is a spectacular city and at one of the best teams in the world."