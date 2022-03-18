The clash of 13-time winner Madrid and two-time champion Chelsea will be a repeat of last season's semi-final, which the English side won 3-1 on aggregate, and will mean Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti goes up against his former team.

Madrid's Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois could also face their old club, which is in a state of crisis after Russian owner Roman Abramovich was hit with UK government sanctions.

The winners of that standout tie will progress to a semi-final against City or Atletico, who meet in a tantalising clash that will see coaches Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone at the heart of the narrative.

Atletico beat Manchester United at the Round of 16 stage and will return to the north-west of England in pursuit of another major scalp.

Villarreal, which sprung a surprise by knocking out Juventus, has been rewarded with a clash against Bayern Munich, which was an 8-2 aggregate winner over Salzburg.

Benfica will face Jurgen Klopp's in-form Liverpool. The Reds are six-time European champions but lost to the Portuguese giant at the Round of 16 stage in the 2005-2006 season, their most recent meeting in the UEFA Champions League.

The two-leg quarter-final ties will be played on 6 and 7 April (AEDT) and on 13 and 14 April (AEDT), with the semi-finals scheduled for 27 and 28 April and 3 and 4 May (AEDT).

Stade de France will stage the final on 29 May (AEDT), after St Petersburg was stripped of the match because of Russia's military action in Ukraine.

The quarter-finals are set! ✔️



What's your reaction to the draw?#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/Je3NQHabuy — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 18, 2022

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid

Villarreal v Bayern Munich

Benfica v Liverpool

Semi-final draw

Manchester City/Atletico Madrid v Chelsea/Real Madrid

Benfica/Liverpool v Villarreal/Bayern Munich