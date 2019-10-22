WATCH | Kane and Son ease pressure on Pochettino
Bayern has taken one point from their past two Bundesliga matches but made it three wins from three in Europe thanks to Lewandowski's predatory instincts after Youssef El-Arabi put Olympiacos in front.
The Poland international equalised before the break and poached another just after the hour-mark - taking his tally for the season to 18 - before Corentin Tolisso grabbed the pick of the goals with a spectacular curling effort.
Guilherme's deflected strike reduced the deficit 11 minutes from time, setting up a tense finale, but Manuel Neuer and Bayern held on to take another stride towards the last 16.