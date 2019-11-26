While the result ended both these two sides' hopes of progressing from Group A, Diatta's late goal leaves Brugge in the driving seat for third place and Europa League qualification heading into the final round of matches.

Fatih Terim's men came flying out of the blocks and caught Brugge out in the 11th minute, Adem Buyuk scoring with a neat piece of skill made easier by some pedestrian defending.

Thereafter the host was content to disrupt and frustrate the Belgian league leader but was undone in second-half stoppage-time by Diatta's solo effort.

Both the Brugge winger and full-back Clinton Mata were shown second yellow cards for their respective roles in the goal celebrations, but it was the nevertheless the visitors who went home the happier side.