Benfica needed victory to remain in the competition and held a two-goal lead late in Thursday's (AEDT) clash at Red Bull Arena.

Leipzig suffered an early setback when Pizzi struck and Carlos Vinicius added a second just before the hour to seemingly kill off the contest.

But the Bundesliga high-flyer picked up the point it needed to advance through thanks to Forsberg's dramatic double, the Sweden international converting a penalty and then heading in at the death.