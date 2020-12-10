Salah opened the scoring as Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw with Midtjylland in Denmark.

It was the Egypt international's 22nd goal for the club in the Champions League (excluding qualifiers), moving him past Steven Gerrard (21) as its all-time top goalscorer in the competition.

Salah was lauded by Klopp after the achievement, with his opener coming after just 55 seconds – the quickest goal Liverpool has ever scored in the Champions League.

"[It's] one record after the other. I didn't know that he could break this record [on Wednesday] but I'm pretty sure he is proud of that. He should be," the Liverpool manager said.

"Exceptional player, absolutely exceptional player. Since we worked together obviously a lot of things clicked really for all of us. He helps the team massively and he knows and appreciates the help of the team as well.

"If we would have only Mo, even the incredible number of goals he got would not have been enough to be as successful as we were so thank God others scored a lot of goals as well.

"That made this team pretty successful but that Mo is a very exceptional player – I think nobody doubted it, but if you need numbers to prove it then he delivers that as well."

Of his 22 Champions League goals for Liverpool, 16 have come with his left foot and six with his right. That tally includes three penalties. Salah has also scored from outside the box three times.

Since Salah's arrival at Anfield in 2017, only Robert Lewandowski (31), Cristiano Ronaldo (29) and Lionel Messi (24) have scored more Champions League goals than his 22.

Liverpool had already secured top spot in Group D, and Klopp's men make the trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.