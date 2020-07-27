Paulo Dybala suffered an injury to his thigh in his side's win over Sampdoria, the Serie A champion confirmed.

The Argentina international was substituted after 40 minutes as the Bianconeri secured a ninth consecutive Serie A title with a 2-0 win.

Tests revealed Dybala sustained an injury to his left thigh, with the club saying it will monitor his condition "day by day".

Danilo, meanwhile, has been given the all-clear after he went off before the half-hour mark in the same game as a result of a clash of heads with Gaston Ramirez.

Juve wraps up its domestic season with games against Cagliari and Roma before it looks to overturn a 1-0 deficit to Lyon in their Champions League last-16 second leg on 7 August .