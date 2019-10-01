The Portuguese forward converted a rebound from his own shot in the 48th minute to put the Spanish side on course for all three points after encountering stubborn resistance from the home side in Russia.

Joao Felix – selected in an attacking XI that also included both Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata – was also involved in Atletico's second, scored by Thomas Partey.

Lokomotiv had played possum to perfection against Bayer Leverkusen last time out in Europe, enjoying just 22 per cent possession yet still managing to squeeze out a 2-1 win on the road.

They unsurprisingly opted to do the same again despite having home advantage against Atletico – and the policy paid off for the first half.

Atletico should have taken the lead in the 19th minute when Joao Felix's flick from a corner found an unmarked Costa, who somehow steered his left-footed volley over the bar from inside the six-yard box.

However, the deadlock was broken less than three minutes after the break, Joao Felix reacting quickly to capitalise on a second opportunity after goalkeeper Guilherme had saved his initial effort.

A second goal arrived 10 minutes later, Joao Felix's floated pass over a static defensive line allowing Costa to volley a pass across for the supporting Thomas to finish.

Jan Oblak produced a stunning save to keep out a crisp volley from Grzegorz Krychowiak as Atletico joined Juve, 3-0 winner at home against Bayer Leverkusen, on four points at the top of the table.