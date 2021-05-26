UEFA last month announced it was investigating Ibrahimovic after Swedish publication Aftonbladet claimed the Milan striker was potentially in breach of FIFA regulations due to apparent involvement in the Maltese gambling company Bethard.

It was claimed that a business Ibrahimovic owns holds 10 per cent of Bethard's shares, making it their fourth-largest shareholder.

Icon Ibrahimovic became a global ambassador for the company in 2018.

European football's governing body on Wednesday revealed the former Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United star has been hit in the pocket for violating Article 12(2)(b) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations.

The chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body also issued Ibrahimovic with a directive aimed at ceasing his association with the relevant betting company.

Serie A club Milan has also been fined €25,000 due to Ibrahimovic's financial interest in the betting company.

It is another blow for Ibrahimovic, who was ruled out of the rescheduled Euro 2020 due to a knee injury.