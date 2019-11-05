Lautaro Martinez and Matias Vecino had put the visitor in the driving seat at Signal Iduna Park, two weeks on from its 2-0 defeat of Lucien Favre's side in Milan.

Dortmund came roaring back in the second half, though, with Achraf netting his double either side of a Julian Brandt strike to secure what could prove to be a valuable victory.

Martinez became the first Inter player to score in three consecutive Champions League appearances since Samuel Eto'o in 2010 when he raced down the right, cut back into the box past the covering defence and side-footed high beyond Roman Burki.

It was a deserved lead for the visitor, which was keeping Dortmund restricted to half-chances, with Mario Gotze denied by Samir Handanovic from the best of their early openings.

After 40 minutes it was 2-0 thanks to a flowing counter-attack. Marcelo Brozovic showed great footwork, Martinez turned and spread the ball out to Antonio Candreva, and his cut-back was swept into the net by the arriving Vecino.

Dortmund started the second half brightly and got a goal back when Achraf scuffed the ball into the left-hand corner after being teed up by Gotze.

Pressure was building on Inter and it gifted Dortmund its equaliser 13 minutes later, making a mess of a throw-in near its own box to allow Brandt to steal in and slot past Handanovic.

The comeback was completed 13 minutes from time, when Achraf raced into the box from the right wing to dispatch Jadon Sancho's pass beneath Handanovic.