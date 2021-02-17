The visitor fell behind to an early Suso strike in the first leg of the last-16 tie but then laid siege to the Sevilla goal, scoring three times in 24 minutes.

Haaland assisted Mahmoud Dahoud to score his first Champions League goal before the Norway striker then netted a brace to take his Dortmund tally to 10 in the competition, though Sevilla had the last word with a late Luuk de Jong strike in reply.

No player has reached double figures in the Champions League for a club in fewer games than Haaland's seven, and while the form guide may have made Sevilla favourites, he showed his match-winning qualities on Europe's biggest stage.

Suso opened the scoring after seven minutes when his attempt made it beyond Marwin Hitz via a wicked deflection off Mats Hummels' foot.

Sevilla then invited pressure, allowing Haaland to skip through midfield and pick out Dahoud, whose powerful drive hit the top right corner of the net.

Haaland stormed through Sevilla's half again eight minutes later, only pausing to play a one-two with Jadon Sancho before sliding in to convert from close range.

The 20-year-old finished a sweeping Dortmund move on the cusp of half-time to extend the lead, applying a first-time left-footed finish to Marco Reus' pass.

Sergio Escudero rolled a shot narrowly wide from 10 yards as Sevilla sought to claw their way back in during the second half, while substitute Oscar Rodriguez sent a curling free-kick crashing onto the post.

De Jong did volley a Rodriguez pass into the far corner of the net from close range with six minutes left on the clock to narrow the deficit - a goal that could prove crucial if Sevilla can get a result in the return fixture.

