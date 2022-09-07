Atleti and Porto played out a goalless draw when they met on the opening matchday of last season's Champions League, and a repeat looked likely for the duration of normal time on Thursday (AEST).

But after Mehdi Taremi picked up a second yellow card for simulation, Mario Hermoso fired Atleti ahead before handling in his own area, allowing Mateus Uribe to level the scores with a 96th-minute penalty.

There was to be one final twist in the 11th minute of added time, however, as Griezmann reacted quickest from an Atleti corner to cap a remarkable contest with a dramatic winner.