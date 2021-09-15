Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may have accomplished a lot in the Champions League, but as Ajax thrashed Sporting CP on Thursday (AEST) it was Sebastien Haller who wrote his name into the history books.

Haller emulated a feat only previously achieved by Marco van Basten by scoring four goals on his Champions League debut, powering Ajax to a 5-1 success in the Group C encounter at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Van Basten, a Netherlands and Ajax icon, struck four times when Milan defeated Gothenburg 4-0 at San Siro in the inaugural Champions League season of 1992-93.

Haller's first in Lisbon came after just 68 seconds – the fourth time Ajax have scored a goal in the opening two minutes of the competition since the start of 2019-20, which is two more than any other team.

The Frenchman then became the first player in Champions League history to score a double in their first nine minutes of action in the competition when he tucked the ball home from close range.

After scoring the first with his head and the second with his right foot, Haller completed a perfect hat-trick in the 63rd minute when he converted from Antony's delivery with his left.

And with Haller's fourth, Ajax registered five in a single Champions League game for just the third time. Their two previous hauls of at least five goals came back in 1995.