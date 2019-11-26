Atletico, knocked out by Juve last season, had the better of the first half but moments before the interval Dybala whipped a superb set-piece in from a narrow angle to open the scoring.

Although Joao Felix's introduction from the bench improved Atletico, it was Juve substitute Federico Bernardeschi who went closest to the game's second goal when he hit the post on Wednesday (AEDT).

Juve, which welcomed back Cristiano Ronaldo, were already through but with 13 points Maurizio Sarri's side now cannot be caught at the summit with Atletico needing a win when the group stage ends next month.

Dybala had an early effort saved by Jan Oblak but Atletico had the better of the opening exchanges with Thomas Partey and Saul Niguez failing to hit the target with decent chances.

Wojciech Szczesny then briefly spilled Saul's shot only for the goalkeeper to beat Alvaro Morata to the loose ball, however Juve took the lead on the stroke of half-time.

From close to the touchline on the right side of the penalty box, Dybala whipped a superb strike past the wall and across Oblak into the roof of the net.

Joao Felix's arrival from the bench breathed new life into Atletico's attack however Juve went close to adding a second when Bernardeschi's low shot from 20 yards beat Oblak but not the upright.

A difficult day almost got worse for Atletico when Felipe's challenge on Ronaldo was checked by VAR, the defender avoiding a red card after appearing to stamp on the Portugal superstar.

Atletico should have snatched a draw deep in added time when Morata failed to convert Thomas Lemar's low cross, though replays suggested the striker was offside anyway.