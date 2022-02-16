Julian Nagelsmann's side received a wave of criticism after a sensational 4-2 Bundesliga defeat to Bochum at the weekend, and it was almost on the wrong end of another upset in Austria.

Junior Adamu looked to have scored the decisive goal after 21 minutes in what was the host's first ever game in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Salzburg was denied a famous win late on, though, as Coman stole in at the back post to put Bayern in control ahead of the return leg next month.