The Belgian champion had failed to get out of the group in each of their previous nine participations, but Thursday's (AEDT) stalemate ensured it created club history.

Atletico gave it a helping hand as Diego Simeone's men failed to make the most of its chances in the first half, though Brugge was somewhat unfortunate to see a penalty overturned on the stroke of half-time.

While the second period was even more one-sided in Atletico's favour, Los Colchoneros could not break the deadlock even after Kamal Sowah's dismissal.

Both sides threatened amid an entertaining opening, though Atletico created the best opportunity as Angel Correa flashed across goal following a smart one-two with Koke.

Simon Mignolet then denied Antoine Griezmann in the 25th minute, acrobatically tipping a header over with Atletico piling pressure on.

But Brugge burst into life just before the break.

Andreas Skov Olsen fed Tajon Buchanan into the box on the counter and a clumsy Nahuel Molina challenge led to a penalty award.

However, referee Danny Makkelie changed his mind after viewing a replay, deeming the Brugge man to have caused the collision by standing on his opponent's foot.

Correa had a goal disallowed for a blatant offside just after the restart, and Mignolet read a Griezmann lob a few minutes later to bail out a Dennis Odoi error.

Sowah's late red for petulantly kicking the ball away left Brugge on the ropes, but two incredible Mignolet saves – one with his face – allowed Brugge to celebrate a historic achievement.