Lyon won away to City in the 2018-2019 group stage – also drawing at home – and it again had the tournament favourite's number in Lisbon on Sunday (AEST).

Maxwel Cornet scored in both prior meetings between the sides and was on target once more midway through the first half as City struggled to get to grips with the five-man defence named by Guardiola.

That formation was ditched before the hour mark and Kevin De Bruyne equalised, but substitute Moussa Dembele restored Lyon's lead after a contentious counter-attack with 11 minutes remaining and then added another after an Ederson error.

Raheem Sterling somehow missed an open goal from six yards between Dembele's decisive strikes as City suffered further European misery in stunning fashion.