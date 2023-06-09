City stands on the brink of glory as it prepares to face Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul on Sunday (AEST).

Guardiola’s side is the strong favourite for a game that could not only see it crowned European champion for the first time but also complete the treble.

The Premier League winner is hoping to put years of frustration behind it after several near misses in the pursuit of the prize it covets most.

De Bruyne gave his feelings on the matter when he was asked if victory was a “dream” or an “obsession” as City held a pre-match press conference at Ataturk Olympic Stadium ahead of the final.

“Maybe both, it depends who you ask,” the Belgium playmaker said. “Every professional player wants to win the Champions League and be on top.

“If you can win the [UEFA] Champions League, you’ve reached one of the biggest things you can.

“To compete every year is amazing, and I’ve been able to compete against the best, but we’ve got a chance to close that if we are good enough.”

City has reached the knockout stages of the tournament in each of Guardiola’s seven seasons as manager but it is yet to fulfil its ambition.

Its runner-up finish two seasons ago, when it was beaten by Chelsea in the final, is the closest it has come.

Guardiola, who won the competition twice as Barcelona boss, said: “It’s absolutely a dream, yes.

“To achieve things you always have to have the correct proportion of obsession and desire.

“It’s a positive word for the desire and will to win it. It is of course a dream for us.”

City’s outstanding season has been fuelled by the goal scoring of Erling Haaland.

The prolific Norwegian has netted 52 goals in an outstanding first campaign since leaving Borussia Dortmund for City.

Haaland admitted this week he was brought to City to win the UEFA Champions League and Guardiola, whose two previous successes came in tandem with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, hopes he proves the final piece of the jigsaw.

Asked what he would advise managers hoping to emulate his achievements, Guardiola said: “Have good players – have Messi, have Haaland. This is my success. I’m not joking.

“Every manager who has had success has had strong institutions and exceptional players. I’ve never scored a goal as a manager.”

Haaland actually goes into the game having scored just once in his past seven outings but this is not a concern for Guardiola.

“I don’t have doubts,” he said. “If you have doubts about Erling scoring you are a very lonely person.

“Tomorrow he will be ready to help us win the [UEFA] Champions League.”

Haaland has formed a potent attacking partnership with De Bruyne.

De Bruyne was cheekily asked at the press conference if it had been “love at first sight” between the pair.

De Bruyne said: “No. I’m happy with my wife.”

Elaborating more, he added: “You have a feeling with a player and I understand what he wants. It clicked really well. He’s scored at an incredible rate and settled really easily.”

De Bruyne has been chasing UEFA Champions League success with City since 2015.

He said: “We have been consistent, we have been good enough, but we need to find a way to win the first one. It would be immense for the club and the fans, something amazing.”