Barcelona's 'painful' night in Portugal August 15, 2020 22:05 2:47 min Take a look at some of the reaction and key stats from Bayern Munich's thrashing of Barcelona. Highlights Barcelona Bayern Munich Football UEFA Champions League -Latest Videos 0:29 min City is not good enough, says De Bruyne 1:30 min UCL: Manchester City v Olympique Lyon 1:30 min City upset as Lyon roars into UCL semis 0:54 min Bellingham thriving on Dortmund intensity 0:58 min Barca fans boo players in Lisbon 2:46 min Barcelona's dynasty in ruins 2:47 min Barcelona's 'painful' night in Portugal 0:59 min Halep into Prague final after beating Begu 1:30 min Last-minute Lustica crashes Sydney party 1:30 min Highlanders win last Super Rugby Aotearoa match