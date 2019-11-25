Davis Cup Finals
UEFA Champions League

Verratti poised for PSG return against Real Madrid

Marco Verratti looks set to make his Paris Saint-Germain comeback after being included in an extended squad for the UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Getty Images

PSG visits the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (AEDT) knowing a point will be enough to sew up top spot in Group A.

Thomas Tuchel's men have already sealed progression to the knockout rounds and could welcome back midfielder Verratti in the Spanish capital.

The Italy international has been named in a 22-man group after undergoing rehabilitation on a knee injury suffered in the Ligue 1 win at Brest on 10 November (AEDT).

Star forward Neymar returned from a hamstring issue in Friday's 2-0 victory over Lille, while Kylian Mbappe was involved as a second-half substitute after overcoming illness.

Both players are in the squad to face Madrid, who lost 3-0 when the teams met in Paris in September.

Ander Herrera, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are all unavailable.

News PSG Football UEFA Champions League Marco Verratti
Previous Lippi backs Inter to maintain Serie A title push
Read
Lippi backs Inter to maintain Serie A title push
Next Zidane professes love for Mbappe
Read
Zidane professes love for Mbappe

Latest Stories