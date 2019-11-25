Verratti poised for PSG return against Real Madrid

PSG visits the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (AEDT) knowing a point will be enough to sew up top spot in Group A.

Thomas Tuchel's men have already sealed progression to the knockout rounds and could welcome back midfielder Verratti in the Spanish capital.

The Italy international has been named in a 22-man group after undergoing rehabilitation on a knee injury suffered in the Ligue 1 win at Brest on 10 November (AEDT).

Star forward Neymar returned from a hamstring issue in Friday's 2-0 victory over Lille, while Kylian Mbappe was involved as a second-half substitute after overcoming illness.

Both players are in the squad to face Madrid, who lost 3-0 when the teams met in Paris in September.

Ander Herrera, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are all unavailable.