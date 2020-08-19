The amazing stats that set Neymar apart as PSG eyes glory

Luckily goals alone aren’t the measure by which we differentiate the greats, or Neymar’s past two champions league performances may have been considered disappointing.

That the Brazilian hasn’t scored seems almost a travesty given he has produced two of the most complete performances of a career punctuated by moments of brilliance, if unfairly judged on price tags and weight of expectation.

History has taught us Neymar has these performances in his kit bag, often producing them on the grandest of stages amid the harshest of adversity.

Consider what he did to the team he now represents, while wearing the colours of Barcelona in 2017. Down 4-0, the Brazilian produced a breathtaking second leg performance, scoring two goals and setting up another, as his team won 6-1 and progressed 6-5 on aggregate.

Against Atalanta, Neymar produced a match-high 113 touches – four more than he had for Barcelona that night on the back of 71 per cent possession.

Deployed on the left in formation only, the 28 year-old had 58 passes against the Italians – more than any player in either team’s midfield.

The Brazilian won 77 per cent of duels and attempted 15 dribbles, for which he was fouled nine times. He was bustled, banged up, but still managed to rattle off seven shots – more than double that of any other player on the field.

PSG may have left it until the last minutes to win that match, but Neymar’s influence loomed large from the kick-off.

Against RB Leipzig The Brazilian produced more touches than the opposition’s entire midfield.

He chimed in with four dribbles and was fouled seven times, taking his total to 16 free kicks earned for his team in two matches. With the likes of Angel Di Maria in the ranks, set pieces are deadly.

Neymar's heat map shows how much he bossed the middle

If fouls earned are an indication of respect for talent, Neymar had both oppositions trembling every time he got the ball.

He wasn’t finished there though, firing off 46 passes – a figure only bested by Marcel Sabitzer of the Leipzig midfielders – and chiming in with an assist for Di Maria’s goal.

On the past two performances alone, the only stat-line not profoundly influenced by the Brazilian has been the scoresheet. That’s not for want of trying, Neymar has produced 11 shots in two games on top of all the other hard work he’s getting through.

Regardless of whether or not Neymar carries the burden of expectation a $300 million price tag and a remit to win the Champions League brings with it, he is producing the type of performances that separate the greatest players in the game from the rest.

Whether or not PSG completes the mission on Monday, Neymar has demonstrated his value to the club with two astonishing individual displays.