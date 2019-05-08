Social media goes mad after Liverpool's epic comeback

Liverpool stuns Barca with remarkable turnaround
Liverpool was given little chance of progressing to the UEFA Champions League final after trailing Barcelona 3-0 heading into the second leg at Anfield, but Jurgen Klopp's infectious optimism inspired his players to a 4-0 win which turned the tie on its head.
Anfield was shaking when the full-time whistle sounded and as expected, the party kicked on via social media.
Oh god. #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/yjrASV3QEo— Kyle Rapley (@Kyle_Rapley) May 7, 2019
Barcelona’s defenders at anfield 😂😂😂 #LiverpoolBarca #LIVBAR #livbarc pic.twitter.com/iiVDV5tp4j— Martin sareto (@MartinSareto) May 7, 2019
This.😂😂😂#LIVBAR #Liverpool #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/vxKaVGlIce— Varad Chakrapani (@ChakrapaniVarad) May 7, 2019
"Barcelona loses to Liverpool 4-0"— 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (@hoescarwilde) May 7, 2019
the whole world : *explodes*
me, a Cristiano stan and an intellectual :#LFCFCB pic.twitter.com/PhLwo0DUwg
Beating Liverpool ain’t for everybody #livbar pic.twitter.com/qAep5DgRPU— Ade (@ade479) May 7, 2019
What Barcelona Faced in Liverpool Anfield in one video#LIVBAR#YWNWA pic.twitter.com/A0mlLmVL1n— Njuguna Nyenjeri (@ECDGraduate) May 7, 2019
We never do, Mo! 💪#AllezAllezAllez pic.twitter.com/B0oTiXWRc7— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 7, 2019