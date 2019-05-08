Social media goes mad after Liverpool's epic comeback

Liverpool was given little chance of progressing to the UEFA Champions League final after trailing Barcelona 3-0 heading into the second leg at Anfield, but Jurgen Klopp's infectious optimism inspired his players to a 4-0 win which turned the tie on its head.

Anfield was shaking when the full-time whistle sounded and as expected, the party kicked on via social media.

