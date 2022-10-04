Sane stars as new Champions League record set

Reigning Czech champion Viktoria is without a point at the midway stage in Group C and found itself three goals down after 21 minutes at the Allianz Arena.

We are now unbeaten in our last 3️⃣1️⃣ #UCL group stage games - a new competition record ⭐#MiaSanMia #FCBPLZ pic.twitter.com/wvNLCAGv6P — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) October 4, 2022

Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mane netted after Sane had opened the scoring in the contest as Bayern cruised towards a third win out of three in this season's competition.

Sane's second was swiftly followed by a strike from substitute Eric Choupo-Moting, with Bayern settling for five goals ahead of its big Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern was without Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich, who tested positive for COVID-19, but was ahead inside seven minutes thanks to Sane's powerful shot from 18 yards.

Gnabry, fielded through the centre of Bayern's attack, slotted home a second six minutes later with a clinical finish after being played in by Leon Goretzka at the end of a counter.

Some poor Plzen defending allowed Mane to waltz through and score a third for Bayern, who had a Jamal Musiala goal ruled out before half-time due to an offside infringement.

Sane doubled his tally after controlling Mane's pass with a sublime first touch and firing past Marian Tvrdon, with that proving to be his final meaningful act before being replaced.

It was left to Choupo-Moting to round off the scoring prior to the hour mark with a shot that went in off the post after another precise pass from Goretzka.