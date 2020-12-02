Ronaldo nets 750th career goal in routine Juve win

Juve, which had already qualified for the last 16 after three wins from its opening four Group G games, scarcely had to get out of second gear against Mircea Lucescu's side, with Federico Chiesa's first goal for the club midway through the first half setting them on their way.

Ronaldo then reached the latest milestone in his illustrious career, prodding home from almost on the line after 57 minutes.

Alvaro Morata sealed the routine win soon after to ensure Juve go into next week's final group game against Barcelona with an outside chance of securing top spot.

Weston McKennie and Morata were denied by Georgi Bushchan in the early stages but Chiesa got the better of him after 21 minutes to score his first ever Champions League goal.

Chiesa – who joined on an initial two-year loan deal from Fiorentina in October – met Alex Sandro's left-wing cross with a downwards header, which powered through the grasp of the Dynamo goalkeeper.

Ronaldo thundered a 12-yard effort against the crossbar after more impressive work from Alex Sandro soon after, while Wojciech Szczesny did well to thwart Viktor Tsygankov at the other end before half-time.

Bushchan pushed over a long-range Ronaldo effort after the break but the Portugal international was not to be denied shortly before the hour mark, turning in from two yards after Chiesa's cross had caused panic inside the Dynamo penalty area.

Morata had the assist for that goal and then scored for the sixth time in this season's competition in the 66th minute, the on-loan Atletico Madrid striker coolly slotting home from 10 yards after being picked out by the impressive Chiesa.

Pirlo's men were content to play out the game at a pedestrian pace after that, sealing a fifth win in six meetings against Dynamo with consummate ease.