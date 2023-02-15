Pioli 'satisfied' but expecting Spurs response

Brahim Diaz's early goal at San Siro ensured the Rossoneri will take a slender advantage to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 8 March in the battle for a quarter-final spot.

The Serie A champion beat Torino 1-0 last Saturday (AEDT) to end a dismal run of seven games without a victory and it followed that up with a first win over Spurs in a competitive match at the fifth attempt.

Charles De Ketelaere and Malick Thiaw wasted glorious chances to extend Milan's lead in the last-16 tie, but a heavier defeat would have been harsh on Antonio Conte's side on the former Inter coach's return to San Siro.

Rossoneri boss Pioli was content to be in front at the halfway stage in the clash, knowing the Premier League club will fancy its chances of coming from behind in London next month.

"It was a difficult, hard-fought match against a tough team," Pioli said. "We played a good game, but we know how tough it will be. But tonight I'm satisfied.

"This performance will give us morale, but we have to be attentive, dynamic, ready. We've had a difficult month, but we're trying to overcome all the difficulties. I keep thinking and believing I'm coaching a truly special group."

Asked if he was disappointed not having a bigger lead, he replied: "Yes, for those two chances... De Ketelaere's and Thiaw's. But they, too, put us in difficulty and there are many positive aspects.

"It was only the first stage and the second will be even more difficult."