SERIE A IS BACK!
UEFA Champions League

Obispo denies Rangers the win

Armando Obispo's header denied Rangers as they were held to a 2-2 draw by PSV in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie at Ibrox.

Getty Images

Seeking a first group-stage appearance in four years, Ruud van Nistelrooy's side took a 37th-minute lead as Ibrahim Sangare scooped the ball home after Rangers failed to deal with a corner.

But the host side responded within three minutes after a neat one-touch move that culminated in Antonio Colak sweeping home his fourth goal in as many matches.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men edged ahead in fortuitous circumstances 20 minutes from time; Walter Benitez fumbling Tom Lawrence's ambitious free-kick into his own net.

However, Obispo levelled matters eight minutes later when he headed in Cody Gakpo's corner to leave the tie finely poised ahead of the second leg in Eindhoven next week.

News PSV Eindhoven Rangers Football UEFA Champions League
Previous Rangers pull off epic comeback to reach UCL play-o
Read
Rangers pull off epic comeback to reach UCL play-offs
Next
-

Latest Stories

>