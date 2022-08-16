Obispo denies Rangers the win

Seeking a first group-stage appearance in four years, Ruud van Nistelrooy's side took a 37th-minute lead as Ibrahim Sangare scooped the ball home after Rangers failed to deal with a corner.

But the host side responded within three minutes after a neat one-touch move that culminated in Antonio Colak sweeping home his fourth goal in as many matches.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men edged ahead in fortuitous circumstances 20 minutes from time; Walter Benitez fumbling Tom Lawrence's ambitious free-kick into his own net.

However, Obispo levelled matters eight minutes later when he headed in Cody Gakpo's corner to leave the tie finely poised ahead of the second leg in Eindhoven next week.