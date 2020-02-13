Morata back for Atleti ahead of Liverpool clash

An unspecified muscle injury in Morata's right leg forced him off early in the second half of the 1-0 defeat to his former club Real Madrid on 2 February.

With Diego Costa and Joao Felix already out, Simeone had to start Saturday's 1-0 victory over Granada with Angel Correa and Vitolo in attack.

Despite confirming Morata will form part of his team for Atletico's trip to face Valencia at Mestalla on Friday - "Yes, he will be in the game tomorrow" - Simeone was unwilling to respond substantially to a follow-up question.

That concerned whether the 27-year-old Morata and fellow former Chelsea striker Diego Costa will be available for the first leg of Atletico's Champions League last-16 tie with Liverpool next Wednesday (AEDT).

"I'm not looking at Tuesday's game [against Liverpool], all our energy and thoughts are focused on Valencia. After that, we'll look to our next match," said Simeone.

Atletico sit fourth in LaLiga, two points ahead of Valencia, and Simeone is wary of the threat posed by Albert Celades' team.

"It's a very important match because it's the one coming next," said Simeone. "Valencia at home are very strong with their fans behind them.

"They have important players and we must think about how we can hurt them in such a difficult fixture.

"We need to win, because this generates momentum and gives a positive feeling.

"Furthermore, it helps you keep improving."