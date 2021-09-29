Messi savours 'perfect night' after PSG win

Messi scored his first goal for PSG, who gained some revenge for its 2020-2021 Champions League semi-final loss to Pep Guardiola's City on Wednesday (AEST).

After Idrissa Gueye broke the deadlock inside 10 minutes, Messi opened his PSG account with a sublime strike 16 minutes from the end in the French capital.

Beaten Pep credits Messi for 'fantastic' goal

Messi savoured his first goal for PSG, the 673rd of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's illustrious club career as the Ligue 1 giants took their tally to four points from two matchdays.

"It was a perfect night against a great opponent," Messi, who joined PSG on a free transfer at the conclusion of his Barcelona contract in the off-season, said.

"For us, it was very important to win this game after Club Brugge [1-1 away draw].

"I am very happy to have scored. I haven't played much recently; I had only played one game here [at the Parc des Princes]. I am adapting little by little. What is important is to keep winning."

Messi has scored more Champions League goals against City (seven) than any other player, while his seven strikes against sides managed by Pep Guardiola (two against Bayern Munich, five versus City with him as manager) is also the most of any player in the competition's history.

Lionel Messi bags his first #UCL goal for PSG! 🚨



Stan Sport, the Home of UEFA Champions League.#StanSportAU | #PSGMCI pic.twitter.com/IwX3D1T5Ce — Stan Sport FC (@StanSportFC) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Messi has scored 27 Champions League goals against English clubs – 15 more than any other player. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals against opponents of a specific nation (28, versus German teams) in Champions League history.

Kylian Mbappe was instrumental in the creation of Messi's latest, teeing him up in a clever one-two, and Messi hopes to continue improving his understanding with the Frenchman and Neymar.

"Our relationship will get better and better with each game. We all have to grow together, increase our level of play. We have to continue," Messi added.

"We won a very important game against a very big rival, who was in the final last year. We must continue to progress, improve a lot of things for the future."