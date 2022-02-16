Mbappe out to prove his commitment to PSG

Much of the focus heading into PSG's Champions League last-16 tie with Madrid was focused on Mbappe due to Los Blancos' long-standing interest in him.

The France star is in the final six months of his PSG contract and, according to reports, is likely to join Madrid at the end of the season.

But he left no doubt as to his commitment to PSG so long as he wears their jersey, producing an excellent individual performance and getting the winning goal in Wednesday's (AEDT) 1-0 home victory.

Mbappe had seven shots in all, drawing a couple of crucial saves from Thibaut Courtois, and also won the penalty that Lionel Messi failed to convert.

And just when Madrid looked to have survived a late onslaught, Mbappe jinked between two defenders and shot through Courtois' legs deep into stoppage time, giving PSG the advantage ahead of the second leg on 10 March AEDT.

Asked how he managed to ignore the context around the game, Mbappe said: "It's easy, you have to play football.

"We ask too many questions, we say too many things. We talk about PSG and Madrid, two great clubs. I'm a PSG player, I'm always very happy.

"I said I was going to give it my all and I had to prove it with facts. I did it for the first time, we will have to prove it a second time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"We wanted to be ready for these great nights. We dream of these kinds of nights. We wanted to win, we were pushed by our fans."

Some PSG fans surely hoped Mbappe might use the moment to declare he was staying at PSG, though any such fantasies would have been naive, as the 23-year-old again left the door open to speculation.

"I play for one of the best teams in the world," he added. "I'm going to give 100 per cent throughout the season and then we'll see."