Man City banned from Champions League

Europe's football governing body announced on Saturday (AEDT) the club had committed "serious breaches" of the regulations and code of conduct, reflected in the severity of the punishment.

The Premier League club must also pay a €30 million ($48.5 million) fine, and all punishments are subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

City was found guilty of falsely inflating sponsorship revenues when it made submissions to the FFP as part of its compliance process.

A bitter feud with UEFA erupted after an investigation that was sparked by the publication of “leaked” emails and documents by German magazine Der Spiegel in November 2018.

City has denied any wrong-doing throughout the period of investigation, even suing UEFA for damages after what it saw as “leaks” to the media by the governing body with regard to possible punishments, including a ban that has now come to pass.

UEFA originally charged the club with breaking FFP regulations in May 2019.

City is certain to appeal to CAS, but it remains to be seen if any legal process would allow it to start next season's UEFA Champions League campaign in time.

It also remains to be seen if punishment will follow from the Premier League as well, in the form of a points deduction.

Should any appeal prove to be unsuccessful, players may also look to leave with no prospect of UEFA Champions League football for the next two seasons.