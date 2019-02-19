Liverpool forwards misfire in Anfield stalemate

The Premier League side produced the more promising attacking moments against a circumspect opponent but are likely to need an away goal when the teams reconvene at Allianz Arena on 14 March (AEDT).

Jurgen Klopp, robbed of Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren through suspension and injury, will at least be pleased with the way his back four navigated the rare instances of danger posed to them by the German champions.

But the strange lack of cutting edge despite Roberto Firmino's presence at the point of attack resulted in a first-leg draw that means a quarter-final berth is still very much up for grabs.

Liverpool's makeshift central-defensive pairing of Fabinho and Joel Matip survived a nervy start, with the latter relieved his miscued clearance of Serge Gnabry's low cross came back off Alisson.

A muddled attempt at playing out then gifted an opportunity to Kingsley Coman, who fired into the side-netting.

The host soon established superiority and Sadio Mane went close with a shot on the turn, while Mohamed Salah and Matip threatened amid a succession of half-chances.

An unbalanced Salah's poor touch scuppered a promising Liverpool break early in the second half, before the lively Gnabry whistled an effort over the crossbar.

The late flurry that might have been expected of Klopp's men in a bid to establish a sought-after first-leg advantage ultimately never came, with Manuel Neuer's smart low save from Mane's deflected near-post header proving the most either goalkeeper had to do over a laboured final 30 minutes.