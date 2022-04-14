LaLiga
UEFA Champions League

Liverpool fan sick prior to Benfica game dies

A Liverpool fan taken ill prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Benfica at Anfield on Thursday (AEST) has passed away, the club has confirmed.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

According to reports, the man in his 60s was taken ill around 20 mins before kick-off, received swift medical attention and was rushed to hospital.

A statement on the club's website confirmed on Friday (AEST): "It is with great regret that Liverpool Football Club can confirm that a supporter who was taken ill ahead of last night's fixture against Benfica has sadly passed away."

In addition, a club spokesperson said: "First and foremost, the condolences and the thoughts of everyone at the club are with the supporter's family, loved ones and friends.

"We would like to thank the emergency services for their heroic efforts in providing urgent care and our appreciation to our medical professionals, stewards and all supporters in the vicinity of the incident for their assistance."

A statement released to the media by Merseyside Police confirmed the man's next of kin have been informed.

 

News Liverpool Benfica Football UEFA Champions League
Previous Darwin flattered by Klopp but focused on Benfica
Read
Darwin flattered by Klopp but focused on Benfica
Next

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

>