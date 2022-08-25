SERIE A
UEFA Champions League

Lewandowski to face Bayern as UCL draw is announced

Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland will swiftly come toe-to-toe with their former teammates following Friday's (AEST) group-stage draw for the Champions League.

Europa Press via Getty Images

Fresh from his move to Camp Nou in the transfer window, Lewandowski will return to familiar surroundings with Barcelona and Bayern Munich – who boast 11 Champions League titles between them – drawn in a tough Group C along with Inter.

And another reunion will see Haaland come up against Borussia Dortmund, whom he left to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. They find themselves in Group G alongside Sevilla and Copenhagen.

Another heavyweight clash will take place in Group H, with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus set to lock horns.

News Bayern Munich Football Robert Lewandowski UEFA Champions League Erling Haaland
Previous Proud van Bronckhorst reflects on Rangers UCL retu
Read
Proud van Bronckhorst reflects on Rangers UCL return
Next
-

Latest Stories

>