Haaland makes history with brace to see BVB through

Leading 3-2 from the first leg, the host seemed to have put the tie to bed before the hour mark thanks to a poacher's strike and a penalty from their prolific number nine.

But Youssef En-Nesyri halved the deficit from 12 yards with over 20 minutes remaining and then set up a frantic finish to the game with a powerful header in the sixth minute of injury time.

However, Sevilla was unable to find another goal in the final seconds, crashing out of Europe as a result.

No doubt as a consequence of their aggregate advantage, Dortmund started the game cautiously.

Its approach was almost undermined after just three minutes, though, when a loose Emre Can pass allowed Lucas Ocampos to get a shot away that needed saving by Marwin Hitz.

Sevilla was effectively camped outside the hosts' box from that moment onward, forcing them to repel an almost ceaseless barrage of balls into the box.

But the Spanish side was struggling to make its dominance of the ball count and, somewhat inevitably, was made to pay just beyond the half-hour mark.

Thomas Delaney and Nico Schulz combined to dispossess Suso before Mahmoud Dahoud fed Marco Reus, whose pullback provided an easy finish for Haaland.

That meant Sevilla, who had made 304 passes and taken seven shots to its opponent's 172 and two respectively in the first half, trailed at the break.

Buoyed by its goal, Dortmund started the second period brightly, and looked to earn instant reward when Haaland finished off a flowing move by easing Diego Carlos aside and finding the back of the net from a tight angle.

While the German outfit did eventually take the lead as part of that passage of play, it was only after a bizarre sequence of events.

A lengthy VAR review saw Haaland's goal disallowed for a shove but a penalty awarded for a shirt pull from Jules Kounde much earlier in the build-up.

Though the Norwegian could not beat Yassine Bounou with his spot-kick, play was again pulled back for the goalkeeper leaving his line, allowing for another attempt from 12 yards that nestled in the goal.

That strike put Dortmund 5-3 up and seemingly ended the tie, but it did not excuse Emre Can's inexplicable decision to hand Sevilla a penalty of their own for a push on Luuk de Jong in the box.

The German's nerves and that of his team-mates will have been jangling when En-Nesyri, who had dispatched the spot-kick in emphatic fashion, headed home a cross deep in injury time.

But Sevilla could not make the most of pinball in the box as Edin Terzic's men held on.