Guimaraes eyes Champions League glory with Newcastle

Newcastle, the wealthiest club in world football following last year's takeover by a Saudi Arabia-backed ownership group, spent big in January as it attempts to stave off relegation from the Premier League.

Eddie Howe's team sits 19th with 15 points, and face a huge contest against fellow strugglers Everton on Tuesday.

Guimaraes was one of the new recruits drafted in last month, and represented a real coup for Newcastle, with the midfielder having been linked to some of Europe's biggest clubs.

There are four players with 30+ tackles, 30+ dribbles completed and 30+ chances created in open play in Europe's big five leagues this season, and Guimaraes is one of them.

And despite his new team struggling at the wrong end of the league table, Guimaraes is targeting European glory down the line.

He said: "Of course, it's my dream. I can't stand losing, I get really annoyed with any type of defeat, on and off the pitch.

"I'm obsessed with winning. Given Newcastle's project, all the information they provided me with, we’ll have a great team here – as it was for a long time in the past.

"We want more, we want to win the Champions League."

Discussing what Newcastle fans can expect, the former Lyon midfielder added: "Absolutely, I also want to increase my goals and assists.

"Obviously as those who have signed me know well, I'm a midfielder not an attacker. I aim to get the ball into the attacking players.

"The fans can expect a lot of desire and determination. Goals aren't the strongest part of my game.

"I'll get the team moving and contribute to playing the ball out with quality. It’s good that it’s clear that Newcastle have signed a midfielder, not an attacker."