Giroud hits four as Chelsea thumps Sevilla

Olivier Giroud became the oldest player to score a Champions League hat-trick as he netted all four goals in Chelsea's 4-0 win at Sevilla.

Giroud, who was making his 50th start for Chelsea, was at his clinical best as he took his tally to 10 goals in his last seven away starts in the competition and ensured Chelsea go into the round of 16 as one of eight seeded teams.

He was the beneficiary of some fine build-up play as Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi staked their claim for more regular first-team football in an impressive performance from a changed Chelsea team.

Sevilla went into this game unbeaten in 14 home matches in all European competitions but was scuppered by Frank Lampard's hardworking side, which blocked low for long periods but attacked fluently.

After scoring with either foot, Giroud capped a fine performance with a towering header and then a penalty as he became the oldest player to score a Champions League hat-trick, at 34 years and 63 days.

