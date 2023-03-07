Frankfurt fans banned from Napoli clash

An injunction from the Italian Ministry of the Interior is being issued to Napoli to prevent the Serie A leader from selling tickets to Frankfurt supporters.

The first leg at Deutsche Bank Park on February 21 saw clashes between the two sets of supporters ahead of the game, with reports saying some Frankfurt fans were arrested after attacking Napoli fans at a bar.

A statement from the Bundesliga club said: "Eintracht Frankfurt were informed late last night by UEFA that the Italian Ministry of the Interior is this morning going to issue an injunction against SSC Napoli, whereby the club are prohibited from selling tickets to Eintracht Frankfurt supporters for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 15 March.

"This would also include the total away allocation of 2,700 tickets, of which 2,400 are in the away section, which Eintracht Frankfurt are entitled to under UEFA regulations.

"As soon as the specific details of the injunction are available, Eintracht Frankfurt will comment further on this development."

Napoli won the first leg against the Europa League holder 2-0 courtesy of goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo.