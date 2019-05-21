LaLiga
UEFA Champions League

Firmino trains alongside Liverpool team-mates

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino trained with his team-mates as he stepped up his recovery ahead of next week's Champions League final against Tottenham.

The Brazil international has missed his side's last three games – including Liverpool's sensational Champions League semi-final second-leg win over Barcelona – with a groin injury.

However, the 27 year-old took part in the Reds' first session of their training camp in Marbella as he looks to regain full fitness ahead of the clash against Spurs in Madrid on 1 June.

Liverpool said his return to full training will "be carefully managed" and Firmino will take part in a series of "specialised programmes" over the coming days.

Firmino has played an important role in Liverpool's impressive season, scoring 16 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions.

