Liverpool claimed UEFA Champions League glory last season, beating Premier League rival Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final and Roberto Firmino showed off his new ink commemorating the occasion on social media.

The Brazil star flaunted his new back piece on Instagram, which features him hoisting the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Liverpool takes on Lyon in a pre-season friendly on Thursday, before a trip to Wembley on Monday to face Manchester City in the Community Shield.