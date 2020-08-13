Dembele back for Barcelona's clash with Bayern

Winger Dembele has been out since November after rupturing his thigh muscle but is in line for a long-awaited return in Lisbon on Saturday (AEST).

Setien said: "We have arrived in good spirits. This is the game we are waiting for. We have prepared well.

"It is a satisfaction for all of us that Dembele is in the squad and I think he will be in a position to participate for a few minutes if we consider it appropriate.

"We are excited that he can play and get it right."

Bayern looks well placed to go all the way in the competition, having romped to a domestic double in Germany and swept Chelsea aside in its previous European tie.

Barca, on the other hand, lost its LaLiga title to rival Real Madrid and has struggled to convince in recent months.

But Setien remains positive of his side's chances, saying: "Of course, we are convinced we can go through.

"We know the potential of the opponent, their numbers and their capacity, with extraordinary potential, but we have that, too.

"I think it will be an even game. We have a lot to say in this game."

The coach is keen to ensure Lionel Messi is not left to do the job alone, however, even if he is highly likely to play a key role.

"Leo can help win the game, obviously, but I have always believed in the strength of the team," Setien said.

"We will have to assist Leo because both Messi, like any other outstanding player, is weaker without the strength of the team."