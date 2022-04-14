Along with Paris Saint-Germain, striker Darwin has been linked to a host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Two matches against Liverpool were therefore seen as something of an audition – one Darwin passed with flying colours.

The 22 year-old scored in both legs as Benfica was beaten 6-4 on aggregate, putting the ball in the net three times in Thursday's (AEST) second leg at Anfield, only for the offside flag to twice intervene.

The two goals that did stand took Darwin to 32 in 37 matches in all competitions this season, a significant leap after 14 in 44 last term, when Benfica failed to qualify for the Champions League.

After the first leg, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described the Uruguay international as "a really good boy", who "has a big career ahead of him".

Having netted again against Klopp's men, Darwin told CNN Portugal: "Benfica are a great team that can give much more. It's difficult to play here [at Anfield], not just anyone comes here to do what we did.

"We congratulate Liverpool and we'll go with our heads held high, that we've given everything.

"What the Liverpool coach said is a compliment, but my mind is on Benfica until the end of the season. I'm leaving everything for Benfica and for these fans, who are incredible.

"My job is to take advantage of this luck that is happening to me. Last year I didn't play at all, but this season has been incredible. The credit goes to my team-mates, too."

Darwin's 24 goals in Portugal's Primeira Liga have been scored once every 68 minutes on average, with ex-Benfica man Jonas the last player to net more in a campaign (34 in 2017-2018).

But it is in the Champions League where Darwin has really caught the eye, hitting six goals against elite opposition in Liverpool, Ajax, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. No Benfica player has ever scored more in a single campaign.

Having had chances worth just 3.14 expected goals, his over-performance of 2.86 ranks fifth in the competition – behind Karim Benzema (5.54), Christopher Nkunku (3.17), Roberto Firmino (3.11) and Cristiano Ronaldo (3.07).

Among players with five or more goals, Darwin's shot conversion rate of 35.29 per cent also puts him fifth. Sebastien Haller (45.83), Firmino (45.45), Robert Lewandowski (41.94) and Nkunku (41.18) are all ahead of the Benfica sensation.