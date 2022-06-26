Courtois gets brick wall ink after UCL triumph

The Belgium international produced an inspired display between the sticks as Real Madrid edged out Liverpool 1-0 at Stade de France to claim their 14th continental crown.

Courtois' nine saves during the match made up the highest tally in a single Champions League final since at least 2003-2004, surpassing Liverpool's Allison (in 2019) and Manchester United's Edwin Van der Sar (in 2011), both with eight.

He also set a new benchmark with the number of saves he made during Madrid's run (59)

The Reds finished the final having attempted 24 shots, the most on record from a team who failed to score in European football's showpiece match.

It stands to reason then that Courtois should want something to remember the final by, and he has settled on a new tattoo, revealed to his 10.5 million Instagram followers.

The design has Courtois' initials and shirt number set against a brick wall next to the Champions League trophy.