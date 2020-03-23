Coronavirus latest
Champions League, Europa League finals postponed

The Champions League and Europa League finals will not take place as scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA announced.

UEFA has formally announced the postponements of the Champions League and Europa League finals due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates," UEFA's statement read. "The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President, Aleksander Čeferin, will analyse the options available.

"The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course."

