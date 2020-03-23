Champions League, Europa League finals postponed

UEFA has formally announced the postponements of the Champions League and Europa League finals due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, UEFA has today formally postponed the following finals, originally scheduled for May 2020.@UWCL@EuropaLeague@ChampionsLeague



No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. Further announcements will be made in due course. — UEFA (@UEFA) March 23, 2020

"No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates," UEFA's statement read. "The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President, Aleksander Čeferin, will analyse the options available.

"The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course."