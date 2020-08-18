Celtic cruises through first Champions League test

Mohamed Elyounoussi scored the first and last goals of a Celtic Park rout as the Icelandic visitors found themselves outclassed by Neil Lennon's men.

An own goal from Arnor Sveinn Adalsteinsson was followed by Christopher Jullien getting on the scoresheet as Celtic led 3-0 in just 31 minutes, with Greg Taylor adding a fourth at the start of the second half.

Odsonne Edouard scored a fifth in the 72nd minute before Elyounoussi hit the sixth of the night in stoppage time.