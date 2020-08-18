Ligue 1 is back!
UEFA Champions League

Celtic cruises through first Champions League test

Celtic swept to a 6-0 win over KR Reykjavik as the Scottish giant reached the second round of Champions League qualifying.

Getty Images

Di Maria dazzles as PSG reaches first UCL final

Mohamed Elyounoussi scored the first and last goals of a Celtic Park rout as the Icelandic visitors found themselves outclassed by Neil Lennon's men.

An own goal from Arnor Sveinn Adalsteinsson was followed by Christopher Jullien getting on the scoresheet as Celtic led 3-0 in just 31 minutes, with Greg Taylor adding a fourth at the start of the second half.

Odsonne Edouard scored a fifth in the 72nd minute before Elyounoussi hit the sixth of the night in stoppage time.

News Celtic Football UEFA Champions League
Previous Di Maria dazzles as PSG reaches first UCL final
Read
Di Maria dazzles as PSG reaches first UCL final
Next The amazing stats that set Neymar apart as PSG eye
Read
The amazing stats that set Neymar apart as PSG eyes glory

Latest Stories