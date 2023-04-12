Bayern condemns racial abuse against Upamecano

Upamecano was caught in possession by Jack Grealish ahead of the lead up to City's second goal in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Etihad Stadium, with the host punishing the France international's error as Erling Haaland crossed for Bernardo Silva to nod home.

Pep Guardiola's men went on to win 3-0, giving Bayern a huge task ahead of the return leg next week at the Allianz Arena, and Upamecano was subjected to racist abuse on social media following the match.

Bayern commented on Upamecano's recent Instagram post: "All of us at FC Bayern condemn racism in the strongest possible terms!

"The entire club stands behind you, Upa!"

Upamecano is the latest player to be abused after FIFA vowed they would clamp down on online discrimination prior to the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA launched a new service following the racial abuse of England's Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford after their missed penalties at Euro 2020, though Upamecano's Bayern team-mate Kingsley Coman would go on to receive comments following his failed spot-kick in France's final defeat to Argentina in Qatar.