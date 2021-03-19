Bayern and PSG paired up in UCL quarter-finals

While PSG will be sure to test Bayern's title defence, the Bundesliga champion has won each of its previous four knockout encounters with French opposition in the UEFA Champions League, including last August's final.

Real Madrid and Liverpool will face each other in a two-legged knockout tie for only the second time – the first saw the Reds inflict Los Blancos' biggest-ever aggregate defeat (5-0) in 2008-2009.

Similarly, Jurgen Klopp has faced Madrid more often than any other opponent in the UEFA Champions League (seven), with only Ottmar Hitzfeld (12) managing against it more often in the competition.

Manchester City will be up against Borussia Dortmund, having only lost one of its 12 home games against German teams in the UEFA Champions League. That solitary defeat came to Bayern Munich in 2013, when current City boss Pep Guardiola was in charge of the German side.

The omens are similarly good for Chelsea, which has won each of its four previous home games against Porto, its best 100 per cent winning ratio at Stamford Bridge against any side across all European competitions.

UEFA Champions League Quarter-final draw:

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Porto v Chelsea

Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid v Liverpool

Semi-final draw:

Winner of QF 3 v Winner of QF 1

Winner of QF4 v Winner of QF 2