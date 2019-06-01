Applause given for Reyes ahead of UCL final

Former Sevilla, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid player Reyes died in the accident at the age of 35 on Saturday.

The crowd at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano — made up of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool fans ahead of the final — stood as one to applaud Reyes in a fitting tribute.

"UEFA and European football are deeply saddened by the terrible news that Jose Antonio Reyes has passed away and I would like to express my sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones for their loss," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said.

"He had a glittering career and won numerous honours wherever he played and I am shocked and saddened that his life has been so tragically cut short."

Reyes signed for second-tier Spanish club Extremadura in January, and the Royal Spanish Football Federation has confirmed seven of Monday's (AEST) planned Segunda Division fixtures have been postponed as a result of his death.