MLS

WTA tennis

EFL Championship

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.

**All times listed in AEST

Friday 11 September

10:05am MLS, Minnesota v Dallas beIN 1

10:05am MLS, Montreal v Toronto beIN 3

11:35am MLS, Real Salt Lake v LAFC beIN 2

8:00pm WTA Istanbul, TBD beIN 3

10:00pm WTA Istanbul, TBD beIN 3

Saturday 12 September

12:00am WTA Istanbul, TBD beIN 3

2:00am WTA Istanbul, TBD beIN 3

4:00am WTA Istanbul, TBD beIN 3

4:55am Ligue 1, Lens v PSG beIN 1

12:05pm MLS, Seattle v San Jose beIN 1

8:00pm WTA Istanbul, QF beIN 3

10:00pm WTA Istanbul, QF beIN 3

Sunday 13 September

2:00am WTA Istanbul, QF beIN 3

3:00am Viva LaLiga, Friday beIN 1

4:40am EFL, Watford v Middlesborough beIN 2

4:55am LaLiga, Granada v Athletic beIN 1

4:55am Ligue 1, Bordeaux v Lyon beIN 3

7:00am LaLiga Post Match, Granada v Athletic beIN 1

9:15pm DTM, Nurburgring Race 1 beIN 1

9:25pm EFL, Birmingham v Brentford beIN 2

9:30pm WTA Istanbul, SF beIN 3

11:00pm LaLiga Pre Match, Eibar v Celta beIN 1

11:55pm LaLiga, Eibar v Celta beIN 1

11:55pm EFL, Huddersfield v Norwich beIN 2

11:55pm SPFL, Ross County v Celtic beIN 3

Monday 14 September

2:00am LaLiga Post Match, Eibar v Celta beIN 1

4:00am LaLiga Pre Match, Cadiz v Osasuna beIN 1

4:55am LaLiga, Cadiz v Osasuna beIN 1

4:55am Ligue 1, St Etienne v Strasbourg beIN 2

7:00am The Xtra, Episode Number 5 beIN 1

9:05am MLS, NYC v FC beIN 3

9:30am MLS, Orlando v Inter Miami beIN 1

11:30am MLS, Real Salt Lake v Colorado beIN 1

7:25pm Formula Regional European Championship, Spielberg Race 2 beIN 1

8:55pm Ligue 1, Lille v Metz beIN 1

8:55pm EFL, Ipswich v Wigan Athletic beIN 2

9:15pm DTM Race, Nurburgring beIN 3

11:00pm LaLiga Pre Match, Vallodid v Sociedad beIN 1

11:05pm Ferrari Challenge, Trofeo Pirelli beIN 3

11:55pm LaLiga, Vallodid v Sociedad beIN 1

Tuesday 14 September

12:00am WTA Istanbul, Final beIN 3

12:55am Ligue 1, Monaco v Nantes beIN 2

2:00am LaLiga Pre Match, Villareal v Huesca beIN 1

2:25am LaLiga, Villareal v Huesca beIN 1

4:30am LaLiga Pre Match, Valencia v Levante beIN 2

4:55am Ligue 1, PSG v Marseille beIN 1

4:55am LaLiga, Valencia v Levante beIN 2

7:00am The Xtra, Episode Number 6 beIN 1

7:00am LaLiga Post Match, Valencia v Levante beIN 2

10:35am MLS, Sporting KC v Minnesota beIN 1

1:05pm MLS, LAFC v Portland beIN 1

10:30pm WTA Rome, TBD beIN 3

Wednesday 15 September

3:00am Viva LaLiga, Monday beIN 1

3:00am WTA Rome, TBD beIN 3

4:55am LaLiga, Alaves v Real Betis beIN 1

5:00am WTA Rome, TBD beIN 3

7:00am LaLiga Post Match, Alaves v Real Betis beIN 1

7:00pm WTA Rome, TBD beIN 3

11:00pm WTA Rome, TBD beIN 3

Thursday 16 September