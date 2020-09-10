Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues
- MLS
- WTA tennis
- EFL Championship
**All times listed in AEST
Friday 11 September
- 10:05am MLS, Minnesota v Dallas beIN 1
- 10:05am MLS, Montreal v Toronto beIN 3
- 11:35am MLS, Real Salt Lake v LAFC beIN 2
- 8:00pm WTA Istanbul, TBD beIN 3
- 10:00pm WTA Istanbul, TBD beIN 3
Saturday 12 September
- 12:00am WTA Istanbul, TBD beIN 3
- 2:00am WTA Istanbul, TBD beIN 3
- 4:00am WTA Istanbul, TBD beIN 3
- 4:55am Ligue 1, Lens v PSG beIN 1
- 12:05pm MLS, Seattle v San Jose beIN 1
- 8:00pm WTA Istanbul, QF beIN 3
- 10:00pm WTA Istanbul, QF beIN 3
Sunday 13 September
- 2:00am WTA Istanbul, QF beIN 3
- 3:00am Viva LaLiga, Friday beIN 1
- 4:40am EFL, Watford v Middlesborough beIN 2
- 4:55am LaLiga, Granada v Athletic beIN 1
- 4:55am Ligue 1, Bordeaux v Lyon beIN 3
- 7:00am LaLiga Post Match, Granada v Athletic beIN 1
- 9:15pm DTM, Nurburgring Race 1 beIN 1
- 9:25pm EFL, Birmingham v Brentford beIN 2
- 9:30pm WTA Istanbul, SF beIN 3
- 11:00pm LaLiga Pre Match, Eibar v Celta beIN 1
- 11:55pm LaLiga, Eibar v Celta beIN 1
- 11:55pm EFL, Huddersfield v Norwich beIN 2
- 11:55pm SPFL, Ross County v Celtic beIN 3
Monday 14 September
- 2:00am LaLiga Post Match, Eibar v Celta beIN 1
- 4:00am LaLiga Pre Match, Cadiz v Osasuna beIN 1
- 4:55am LaLiga, Cadiz v Osasuna beIN 1
- 4:55am Ligue 1, St Etienne v Strasbourg beIN 2
- 7:00am The Xtra, Episode Number 5 beIN 1
- 9:05am MLS, NYC v FC beIN 3
- 9:30am MLS, Orlando v Inter Miami beIN 1
- 11:30am MLS, Real Salt Lake v Colorado beIN 1
- 7:25pm Formula Regional European Championship, Spielberg Race 2 beIN 1
- 8:55pm Ligue 1, Lille v Metz beIN 1
- 8:55pm EFL, Ipswich v Wigan Athletic beIN 2
- 9:15pm DTM Race, Nurburgring beIN 3
- 11:00pm LaLiga Pre Match, Vallodid v Sociedad beIN 1
- 11:05pm Ferrari Challenge, Trofeo Pirelli beIN 3
- 11:55pm LaLiga, Vallodid v Sociedad beIN 1
Tuesday 14 September
- 12:00am WTA Istanbul, Final beIN 3
- 12:55am Ligue 1, Monaco v Nantes beIN 2
- 2:00am LaLiga Pre Match, Villareal v Huesca beIN 1
- 2:25am LaLiga, Villareal v Huesca beIN 1
- 4:30am LaLiga Pre Match, Valencia v Levante beIN 2
- 4:55am Ligue 1, PSG v Marseille beIN 1
- 4:55am LaLiga, Valencia v Levante beIN 2
- 7:00am The Xtra, Episode Number 6 beIN 1
- 7:00am LaLiga Post Match, Valencia v Levante beIN 2
- 10:35am MLS, Sporting KC v Minnesota beIN 1
- 1:05pm MLS, LAFC v Portland beIN 1
- 10:30pm WTA Rome, TBD beIN 3
Wednesday 15 September
- 3:00am Viva LaLiga, Monday beIN 1
- 3:00am WTA Rome, TBD beIN 3
- 4:55am LaLiga, Alaves v Real Betis beIN 1
- 5:00am WTA Rome, TBD beIN 3
- 7:00am LaLiga Post Match, Alaves v Real Betis beIN 1
- 7:00pm WTA Rome, TBD beIN 3
- 11:00pm WTA Rome, TBD beIN 3
Thursday 16 September
- 3:00am WTA Rome, TBD beIN 3
- 4:40am Carabao Cup, Burton v Aston Villa beIN 2
- 4:55am Ligue 1, Montpellier v Lyon beIN 1
- 5:00am WTA Rome, TBD beIN 3
- 8:00am The Express, Episode Number 21 beIN 1
- 8:10am Copa Libertadores, Jorge v Atletico PR beIN 1
- 8:10am Copa Libertadores, Colo Colo v Penarol, beIN 2
- 10:10am The Express, Episode Number 22 beIN 1
- 10:25am Copa Libertadores, Binacional v LDU Quito beIN 1
- 10:25am Copa Libertadores, Santos v Olimpia beIN 2
- 7:00pm WTA Rome, TBD beIN 3
- 9:00pm WTA Rome, TBD beIN 3
- 11:00pm WTA Rome, TBD beIN 3