- MLS
- WTA tennis
- Ferrari Challenge Europe
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
**All times listed in AEST
Friday 28 August
- 1:00am WTA New York “Semi Final 1” beIN 3
- 3:00am WTA New York “Semi Final 2” beIN 3
Saturday 29 August
- 4:00am WTA New York Final beIN 3
- 4:55am Ligue 1: Lyon v Dijon beIN 1
- 10:05am MLS: Montreal v Toronto beIN 1
- 11:35 Ferrari Challenge Europe Race 2020 “Coppa Shell Race 1 Mugello” beIN 3
Sunday 30 August
- 12:55am Ligue 1: Rennes v Montpellier beIN 1
- 1:35am Ferrari Challenge Europe Race 2020 Trofeo Pirelli Race 1, Mugello beIN 3
- 2:25am SPFL: Hamilton v Rangers beIN 2
- 4:55am Ligue 1 2020/21 Strasbourg v Nice beIN 1
- 5:50am MLS: Atlanta v Orlando beIN 2
- 9:35am MLS: Philadelphia v DC Utd beIN 1
- 10:20am MLS: New England v NY Red Bulls beIN 3
- 11:05am MLS: Colorado v Sporting KC beIN 2
- 12:35pm MLS: Portland v Real Salt Lake City beIN 3
- 1:00pm MLS: LA Galaxy v San Jose beIN 1
- 8:55pm Ligue 1: Remis v Lille beIN 1
- 10:55pm Ligue 1: Metz v Monaco beIN 1
- 11:35pm Ferrari Challenge Europe Race 2020 Coppa Shell Race 2 Mugello beIN 3
Monday 31 August
- 1:25am SPFL: Hibernian v Aberdeen beIN 2
- 1:35am Ferrari Challenge Euope Race 2020 “Trofeo Pirelli Race 2 Mugello” beIN 3
- 4:55am Ligue 1: Brest v Marseille beIN 1
- 10:35am MLS: Nashville v Inter Miami beIN 1
- 12:20pm MLS: Seattle v LAFC beIN 2
Wednesday 2 September
- 10:05am MLS: TBC v TBC beIN 1
Thursday 3 September
- 9:05am MLS: TBC v TBC beIN 1
- 12:35pm MLS: TBC v TBC beIN 1