MLS

WTA tennis

Ferrari Challenge Europe

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.

**All times listed in AEST

Friday 28 August

1:00am WTA New York “Semi Final 1” beIN 3

3:00am WTA New York “Semi Final 2” beIN 3

Saturday 29 August

4:00am WTA New York Final beIN 3

4:55am Ligue 1: Lyon v Dijon beIN 1

10:05am MLS: Montreal v Toronto beIN 1

11:35 Ferrari Challenge Europe Race 2020 “Coppa Shell Race 1 Mugello” beIN 3

Sunday 30 August

12:55am Ligue 1: Rennes v Montpellier beIN 1

1:35am Ferrari Challenge Europe Race 2020 Trofeo Pirelli Race 1, Mugello beIN 3

2:25am SPFL: Hamilton v Rangers beIN 2

4:55am Ligue 1 2020/21 Strasbourg v Nice beIN 1

5:50am MLS: Atlanta v Orlando beIN 2

9:35am MLS: Philadelphia v DC Utd beIN 1

10:20am MLS: New England v NY Red Bulls beIN 3

11:05am MLS: Colorado v Sporting KC beIN 2

12:35pm MLS: Portland v Real Salt Lake City beIN 3

1:00pm MLS: LA Galaxy v San Jose beIN 1

8:55pm Ligue 1: Remis v Lille beIN 1

10:55pm Ligue 1: Metz v Monaco beIN 1

11:35pm Ferrari Challenge Europe Race 2020 Coppa Shell Race 2 Mugello beIN 3

Monday 31 August

1:25am SPFL: Hibernian v Aberdeen beIN 2

1:35am Ferrari Challenge Euope Race 2020 “Trofeo Pirelli Race 2 Mugello” beIN 3

4:55am Ligue 1: Brest v Marseille beIN 1

10:35am MLS: Nashville v Inter Miami beIN 1

12:20pm MLS: Seattle v LAFC beIN 2

Wednesday 2 September

10:05am MLS: TBC v TBC beIN 1

Thursday 3 September